Geriatric Podcaster Adam22 Got Ran Up On During Live Stream, Twitter Smells Jig

When it comes to Adam22, you either love him or hate him but despite what side you stand on, nobody should advocate for physical harm to come his way however. During a live stream of his popular No Jumper podcast, Adam22 stared down the barrel of a gun as a man attempted to rob him but some fans on Twitter think it’s all a jig.

TMZ reports:

Adam Grandmaison — better known as Adam22 — was in the middle of filming his popular hip-hop podcast, “No Jumper,” Sunday night in L.A. when some guy, out of nowhere, pulls a gun on Adam22, who was filming from a back room at his popular BMX and clothing store, ONSOMESHIT.

Watch the vid … the gunman demands Adam22’s money and threatens, “Do you want to die right now?” as a harrowing 14 seconds unfolds during the live YouTube broadcast to nearly 900k subscribers. Moments later, it appears security takes control of the sitch … by knocking out the would-be thief.

There’s been some discussion on Twitter, especially after Adam22 starting cracking jokes about the harrowing event. Some of what’s being said is that it was all part of some elaborate scheme for content, which for Adam22 wouldn’t seem like a stretch.

Photo: Getty