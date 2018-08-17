Adam22 Says YouTube Isn’t Monetizing His Videos Because Of Boobs

Adam22, an assumed culture vulture yet an incredibly pervasive personality nonetheless, believes that his videos on YouTube aren’t being monetized for two big reasons, excuse the early pun. The No Jumper host believes the service is targeting his videoes because some of the women he’s interviewed have large breasts.

The Blast reports:

Adam Grandmaison, who produces the show “No Jumper,” is ripping a decision YouTube made to demonetize an interview he conducted with a female artist and claims that the woman had a “pretty good amount of cleavage showing so youtube is saying that it’s not advertiser friendly. i can’t believe we seriously put our content on this platform.”

The Blast spoke with Adam who claims this has been a recurring issue for him, telling us, “I’ve put out a few interviews in the past week that have gotten demonetized pretty much immediately in which the only factor that separates them from my average interview is that the women being interviewed have large breasts with cleavage showing.”

Adam says his interview with multimedia artist Zaira Santana – AKA Distorted – was denied monetization – and he believes it was over her ample assets. “She’s not a sex worker or a porn star, she’s a painter and a graphic designer. She happens to be pretty well endowed … but there’s nothing remotely sexual about the video,” Adam explained.

Okay, then.

Adam22 says it’s just not him that’s been targeted by this unbeknownst policy of YouTube to go after big-boobed women. Of course, the service’s reps have yet to address this zany occurrence as of yet.

—

Photo: Instagram