Police Arrest Man Who Kicked Elderly Woman on Subway Train

Over the weekend social media was livid when a hard to watch video of a man brutally kicking an elderly woman on a subway train made the rounds. While no one was able to put hands on the offender, police have indeed put handcuffs on him.

Buzzfeed is reporting that the New York City police department has placed 36-year-old Marc Gomez under arrest for the assault of the 78-year-old woman on the No. 2 train this past March 10. In the disturbing video, the “man” is seen viciously kicking the defenseless elderly woman all over her head and body while passengers screamed at him to stop.

Sadly nobody attempted to stop him or intervene at all. The video was so disturbing that even Ice-T took to social media to call out the attacker and everyone on that train for not doing anything to stop him.

This is some coward ass shit… WTF. Fuck everybody on that train that watched and filmed this BS.. This MF needs to get stomped the Fuck out! https://t.co/8TT6HAUrag — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 22, 2019

Police Chief Shae tweeted that Gomez had been apprehended and thanked everyone involved in his capture.

The subject wanted for the brutal subway attack of an elderly woman IS IN CUSTODY. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance. Add’l details to follow. pic.twitter.com/W4rFRDeuq2 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 23, 2019

Gomez has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault, and one count of harassment. Hopefully he gets more time than Paul Manafort.

