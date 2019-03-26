iHeartMedia & LiveXLive Announce New Multi-Year Livestreaming Agreement

Global Digital Media company LiveXLive which streams concerts, music festivals and other live music events announced today (Mar.26) its newly expanded partnership with iHeartMedia a stunning move for the company which filed for bankruptcy back in 2018.

The new multi-year agreement will give LiveXLive exclusive global livestreaming rights for 17 iHeartRadio marquee events this year. The partnership will also bring new co-produced and co-promoted video content for fans to enjoy as well as a co-created iHeartRadio channel on LiveXLive set up on an extensive library of content.

Per LiveXLive:

“LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (“LiveXLive”), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today an exclusive multi-year agreement with iHeartMedia that combines content, production, distribution, and promotion. The newly expanded partnership gives LiveXLive exclusive global livestreaming rights for 17 iHeartRadio marquee events this year, including iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego, iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, as well as licensing and streaming rights for select iHeartRadio Theater shows. Located in both New York and Los Angeles, the iHeartRadio Theaters bring fans intimate performances from top recording artists as well as unique events such as exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Parties.”

Speaking on the new partnership, LiveXLive CEO and Chairman Robert Ellin stated:

“From the start, our mission has been to deliver the “best seat in the house” to fans of all genres of music. This deal immediately allows us to expand and diversify our programming through iHeartMedia’s reach of a quarter of a billion people across radio, digital, social and more. Our partnership with iHeartMedia is a powerful win for fans, bands, and brands.”

iHeartMedia’s President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes added:

“We are all about connecting great artists with their fans in every way we can. This partnership with LiveXLive will expand the reach of our one of a kind iHeartRadio events and theater shows to new audiences.”

The partnership between the two entities sounds like a match made in heaven.

