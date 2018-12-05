LiveXLive Launching LiveZone At Rolling Loud L.A., Plan To Make Your Fav Music Festivals More Entertaining

Looks like The Rolling Loud Festival is about to get a lot more live thanks to LiveXLive.

The global digital media company announced that they’re going to be heading to Rolling Loud Los Angeles and not only will they be live streaming the event, but they’ll also have a new format called “LiveZone” which will feature artist interviews, commentary and music news for viewers.

They even plan on having some “pre-show” and “post-show” segments following performances.

“Music festivals are about more than artists performing on stage,” said Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive, via a press release. “LiveZone offers music fans a guided and curated festival experience beyond the artist performances, which will authentically present the deep communities and cultural phenomena distinct to each music festival’s genre of music.”

A couple of the LiveZone on-air talent for Rolling Loud includes renowned Hip-Hop journalist Shaheem Reid and influencer YesJulz.

LiveZone will be broadcast throughout the festival grounds as well as on stage and backstage. “Ground Zero” will be a live newsroom that includes an on-set stage for interviews and smaller performances. Those watching from home will also have the opportunity to interact with festival participants via social media.

LiveXLive already has plans to stream more than 27 music events around the world in 2019 along with award show content and other events. Should be an interesting year for music lovers across the globe.

Too bad this wasn’t around for the 1995 Source Awards. Just sayin’.

Photo: LiveXLive