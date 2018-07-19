Rolling Loud Festival Announces Deep Lineup For Bay Area Show

In just a few years the Rolling Loud Festival went from a small single day Miami festival to a full blown phenomenon that today’s biggest names in music love to be a part of. Now the traveling music event is about to touch down in The Bay Area this Fall and it’s bringing some big guns along with it.

Today Rolling Loud announced the lineup that’ll be rocking the crowd from September 15-16 and it’ll feature the likes of Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane to go along with Oakland natives such as the OG E-40, Imasu!, and Saweetie.

Check out the full list of performers below and let us know if you’ll be making your way down to the festivities come mid-September.