Monica Files For Divorce From Shannon Brown

The marriage of R&B singer Monica and former NBA player Shannon Brown appeared on paper to be a romance of lasting passion and connection. However, it appears their union is coming to an end.

TMZ reports:

The singer filed the paperwork earlier this month in Atlanta. Monica and Shannon have a 5-year-old daughter named Laiyah together, and she has 2 sons from a previous relationship with rapper Rocko.

So far there are no details on whether she’s seeking child or spousal support … but we’ve learned Monica was unsuccessful in sealing the divorce docs.

The couple wed in 2010, but there was speculation they were separated in October 2018 … until she shared a loving photo of the 2 together on Instagram. She hasn’t been wearing her ring in Instagram photos for a few weeks though.

Neither Monica or Shannon Brown are speaking publicly about the matter.

—

Photo: WENN