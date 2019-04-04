What AirPods? Leaked Apple Powerbeats Pro Coming In 4 Colors, Will Launch In May

Last week leaks revealed Apple was releasing Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones to rival its AirPods. Today they officially unveiled the forthcoming earbuds that will also come in 4 different colors.

Forget the second generation AirPods, these new headphones look like the real wireless accessory Apple fans should be fawning over. The new Powerbeats Pro, unlike its predecessor, offers much better sound quality in a much smaller packager. Users will see the Powerbeats Pros are 23% smaller and 17% lighter than the previous model, so they are definitely not clunky or heavy.

Another neat feature both the left and right headphones will have identical controls and separate Bluetooth connectivity that will give you the option to use either one earpiece or both without sacrificing connectivity. Music will pause if you take the headphones off and resume one inserted by in your ears. Also, phone call quality will be improved thanks to speech-detecting accelerometer with a combination of microphones working to together to filter out ambient noise.

As far as battery life, both earpieces promise up to 9 hours listening time, 24 hours when you factor in the wireless charging case. Fast Fuel charging provides 1.5 hours of use from a 5-minute charge if you let the headphones charge for 15-minutes you get 4.5 hours. The Powerbeats Pro automatically turn on when removed from the case, but will power down when not in use for an extended period to help conserve juice.

The Powerbeats Pro like the AirPods is powered by the H1 chip which allows you to summon Apple’s virtual assistant Siri and provide more excellent performance. When the headphones launch in May they will come in 4 colorways: black, ivory, moss, and navy and will cost $249.95.

You can get a better look at the Powerbeats Pro in the announcement video below.

Photo: Beats/Apple