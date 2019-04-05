Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy Bring Some Heat On the Cold Cut “No Hook”

Get ready for a lyrical onslaught that’s become rare in the age of mumble rap and Hip-Pop as Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy link up to drop bars like a clumsy Oompa Loompa in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

On their newest cut “No Hook” the members of the Jet Life clique reunite to bring a much-needed injection of lyricism into a game that’s filled with fluff and repetitive content.

Though we’re not sure if this is an indication that a new full-length Jet Life crew project is in the works, we’ll take what we can get an like it.

Check out “No Hook” below and let us know if this will be getting burn in your personal rotation for the weekend.

—

Photo: Getty