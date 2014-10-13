CLOSE
Jet Life – World Wide Hustlers Mixtape [LISTEN]

History suggests that Curren$y can deliver a full-length project at any given moment. That’s exactly what happened yesterday, when his Jet Life clique announced and release their World Wide Hustlers mixtape out of thin air.

Spitta and partners in rhyme like LE$, Young Roddy, and Corner Boy P are featured on the 17-track body of work. The Jets also received assistance or actual songs from longtime affiliates Freddie Gibbs and Smoke DZA.

For those keeping count, Curren$y has debuted four mixtapes since the end of August, including his most recent More Saturday Night Car Tunes.

world-wide-hustlers

Photo: Instagram

