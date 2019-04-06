Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service Will Be Held At Staples Center

As fans are still scrambling to make sense of the tragic loss of Nipsey Hussle, a memorial service has been announced for the beloved West Coast rapper and businessman. In Los Angeles next week, the Staples Center will host the going home service for Hussle, a fitting honor for an artist of his caliber.

TMZ reports:

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, the service will take place Thursday morning at the 21,000 seat venue. We’re told tickets will be sold for the event through a website. Only ticket holders will gain admission.

Our sources say there was a meeting Wednesday with Nipsey’s family and honchos from Staples. LAPD officials were also present in the meeting to help plan logistics and security for the event.

It’s a massive undertaking to plan such a major event in less than a week. Staging equipment must be rented, and the rental companies have already been contacted. We’ve learned ushers who work Staples have already been asked to reserve the day.

May Nipsey Hussle rest peacefully in paradise.

—

Photo: WENN