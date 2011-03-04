Lil Kim Goes Live On UStream, Promises To Mail “Black Friday” Mixtapes [Video]

Lil Kim made a rare appearance on the web last night during her first official Ustream for her fans and before the video chat session, appeared on MTV’s Rap Fix where she discussed her Black Friday mixtape taking aim at Nicki Minaj.

For fans patiently waiting to hear the mixtape however, they’ll have to wait a few days longer now that the Queen Bee is just now shipping out the product.

During Thursday’s UStream Kim spoke on the mixtape saying,

“Hi guys, I love you I just wanna say thank you so much…tell me when you get your mixtape….This week I know everyone’s gonna be hitting me up on Twitter saying they got their tape and their t-shirts and their posters. I can’t wait!”

As previously reported, Kim confirmed that the February 14 sales of her Black Friday mixtape were only for pre-order and instead of shipping copies of the tape immediately, she will send them out today (March 4).

Kim also posted pictures of her Black Friday shipments with the caption,

“Packing orders all night for you guys !”

Check out Kim talking shipping Black Friday below.