Boosie Arrested On Drug & Gun Charges In Georgia

Boosie has a lot of explaining to do. The Baton Rouge rapper, along with former NFL player Antonio Allen, was arrested on gun and drug charges in Georgie.

Like most such struggle, it started with a traffic stop.

Reports TMZ:

According to online court records, the rapper and former NY Jets defensive back are currently being held in the Coweta County Jail. Boosie and Allen are each facing marijuana and narcotics possession charges, plus another charge for possession of a firearm.

Boosie and Allen were reportedly stopped by police Monday afternoon after an officer observed a white Dodge Charger swerving lanes and nearly sideswiping another vehicle … and cops say Boosie was driving the car, which reeked of weed.

Police reportedly searched the vehicle and found a bag of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun under the passenger seat, where Allen was sitting. Investigators also say they found a bag of cash, plus a vape pen.

Boosie has gone to jail for drug charges before … he was locked up in Louisiana in 2009 on a marijuana charge, and then got busted trying to smuggle drugs into prison and served more time. He was released in 2014 and had been on parole until 2018.

Boosie Badazz better thank his lucky stars he is off parole. However, being that he is a convicted felon, his lawyer game better be tight.

Photo: WENN.com