The Avengers Start Scheming On Thanos’ Jewelry In New ‘Endgame’ Movie Clip [Video]

We’re only a few weeks away from witnessing what the Russo brothers have in store as the swan song for earth’s mightiest heroes in Avengers: Endgame and while we’ve gotten a few different trailers each one has been comprised of small pieces of the film that give us little to no clue as to what the heck is going on.

Now Marvel Studios premiered a new clip on Good Morning America which features the Avengers team and Captain Marvel talking about what step to take next after Black Widow realizes that Thanos “used the stones again.” After bluntly suggesting that the team just go get the infinity gauntlet and use it to bring everyone back, Captain Marvel gets questioned by War Machine as to where she’s been for the past 20 Marvel films anyway to be talking all that ish. After explaining she’d been holding down other planets Thor stares her down before seeming to grow a crush on her and stating “I like this one.” Captain America then ups the stakes by simply stating “Let’s go get this son of a b*tch.” Language!

Judging from the score this probably is the scene that leads into the movie title, Avengers: Endgame! Dramatic, right?

If this doesn’t make you wanna run to the movie theater on April 26th we don’t know what will motivate you and while there have been hella theories online about what happens in Endgame, the Russo brothers have recently stated that no one’s properly guessed how the movie ends. We’ll take that with a grain of salt though as they were also adamant that no one had properly guess the title to Avengers: Endgame even though fans had been saying Endgame would be the title months before it was revealed.

Check out the new clip below and let us know if you’ll be spending your hard earned cash on Avengers: Endgame come April 26.