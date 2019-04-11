Drake Confirms He Has Started Working On A New Album [Video]

More Drake music is on the way. Drizzy says he has already started on an upcoming project.

As spotted on HipHopDX the 6 God made a special announcement during his recent Assassination Vacation tour date in the United Kingdom. In between songs he addressed the sold out crowd with an announcement that a new LP is on the way and it all started in London.

“It’s one of my favorite places in the world. So what I think I’m going to do is – I kinda actually started night last night to be honest with you,” he said. “But I think what I’ma do after this is go home, and I’ma make a new album so I can come back to London next year and we can do this again.” Naturally the crowd went into a frenzy.

This untitled release would mark his sixth studio album. His previous effort Scorpion broke multiple records on several platforms. Last wake Drake seemed to be teasing at second installment of the What A Time To Be Alive mixtape with Future. Whether diamonds will be dancing again or this will be strictly a solo serving has yet to be confirmed.

Photo: Euan Cherry/WENN.com