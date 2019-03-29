Birdman Says Cash Money Will Always Be In Business With Drake [Video]

Drake might want to review his record label paperwork. The number one stunna is saying Cash Money Records and Drizzy are still in this together.

As spotted by HipHopDX Birdman and his brother Slim recently conducted an interview with Forbes. While the discussion largely covered the company’s long history of success the subject of their current roster came up. Considering Drake said “Soon as this album drop I’m out of the deal/In the house playin’ D’Angelo, ‘How Does It Feel?’” on “Is There More” the question was to be expected.

While we think he needs more people Birdman made it sound good. “We always let Drake do what he wanted. Same thing we did with Nicki [Minaj]. It’s hard to tell them people what to do and how to do it. I wanted to allow them to do what they wanted to do. That’s one of the blessings about being an artist. You gotta let them paint they own picture” he explained.

When asked directly on whether Champagne Papi is still Cash Money the “Leather So Soft” rapper promptly responded “we forever in business in Drake.” Slim jumped in saying “we can’t speak on none of that.” Birdman went on to belabor his original response. “All I can tell you is we forever in business with Drake. We’ve got great friendship, a great partnership with respect on both sides. And honestly, I feel like we’re forever in business with Drake. F*** what you heard and what you might hear. It is what it is. We’re in business with Drake.”

The segment went on to detail how Lil Wayne claimed Cash Money had owed him millions of dollars which eventually caused a seven year delay in the release of Tha Carter V. The dispute was finally settled in 2018. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed the project was released on Young Money / Universal Republic sans Cash Money.

Photo: Getty