Jay-Z To Re-Open NYC’s Webster Hall With B-Sides Show

Webster Hall is back, and Jay-Z will be there. Today (April 15), the famed New York City venue announced its re-opening with Hova putting on a B-Sides show of his rarely performed songs.

Sounds like a win win.

Webster Hall will re-open Friday, April 26, after an extensive renovation that had the venue shuttered for over a year. The B-Sides 2 show will be Jay-Z’s first time performing in the OG venue.

“When we were thinking about who would be the right choice to open this legendary venue, we knew it had to be a world-famous New York City icon,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global, via a press statement. “No one fits that description better than JAY-Z, who will join an unparalleled list of celebrated performers who have played Webster Hall.”

The first B-Sides show went down at Terminal 5 back in 2015 and was a TIDAL-sponsored affair.

Expect the same treatment this time around as details start to flow in.

This story is developing.

Photo: Getty