Jay Z Brings Out Beanie Sigel, Spits Ether At Spotify & YouTube In Freestyle [VIDEO]

The only thing people like more than a rap beef is a good reconciliation story. Jay Z served his fans’ wishes by bringing out Beanie Sigel at his TIDAL B-Sides concert last night (May 16) in New York City.

The concert went down at Terminal 5 (there is another tonight (May 17)) but was also livestreamed, via TIDAL of course.

Some of Hov’s special guests included Jay Electronica and Memphis Bleek but the most talked about was easily State Property, including Beans, Freeway, Young Chris and Neef.

After some humble bragging, Jay also kicked a freestyle with some sharp words aimed at his Spotify and YouTube competitors.

“I don’t need no middle man to talking to my ni**as, I understand if you don’t understand, I figure I’m Jigga

That’s where we differ/I take what’s mine, you accept what they give you and I get you/I don’t take no checks, I take my respect/Pharrell even told me go with the safest bet/Jimmy Iovine offered a safety net/Google dangled around a crazy check/I feel like YouTube is the biggest culprit/Them ni**as pay you a tenth of what you supposed to get/You know ni**as die for equal pay right?/You know when I work I ain’t your slave right?/

You know I ain’t shucking and jiving and high-fiving, you know this ain’t back in the days right?”

Then Jay threw in some commentary on police brutality (that should be its own song, sir), and his haters.

“Well I can’t tell, how the way they killed Freddie Gray right/Shot down Mike Brown how they did Tray right?/Let them continue choking n****s, we gon’ turn style, I ain’t your token ni**a/You know I came in this game independent, right?/TIDAL, my own lane, same difference/Oh ni**as is skeptical about they own sh*t/You bought nine iPhones and Steve Jobs is rich/Phil Knight worth trillions you still bought those kicks/Spotify worth nine billion and they ain’t say sh*t!”

Watch the freestyle and the State Prop reunion below, before they get yanked. Twitter reactions on the following pages.

But wait, where was Amil?

Photo: Twitter/@nigel_d

