Eminem Celebrates 11 Years Of Sobriety

Eminem has reached another milestone in his historic career. Marshall Mathers has made it another 365 days being drug free.

As spotted on Page Six the Detroit MC celebrated his 11th year of staying on the wagon. As he did with his 10th year, he flaunted his sobriety coin on his Instagram account. In true Em’ fashion his caption was short and to the point. “11 years – still not afraid.” The coins are tokens typically awarded to individuals who are members of Alcoholics Anonymous or other 12 step groups.

Eminem has never been shy about his past ways as he had flaunted his abuse of prescription drugs on a myriad of tracks pre Recovery. In 2007 he was hospitalized for a methadone overdose. He checked himself into a facility shortly after.

Photo: Abel Fermin/WENN.com