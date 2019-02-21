Eminem Calls Out Netflix For Canceling ‘The Punisher’

It’s starting to look like the only villain that Marvel’s superheroes can’t possibly defeat is that dreaded Netflix cancelation.

After having canceled fan favorite shows Luke Cage and Daredevil last year, Netflix started off 2019 by putting The Punisher to sleep and giving Jessica Jones her walking papers. Though the second season of The Punisher left much to be desired, fans still had hope that it would get a chance at redemption in a third season.

It will not and everyone is tight. Amongst those upset that Frank Castle won’t be swiss cheesing up anymore bad guys for the foreseeable future was Slim Shady himself and he took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Netflix’s decision.

DEAR @NETFLIX, REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!! SINCERELY,

MARSHALL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 21, 2019

No “F” bombs, Em? Wow, you really have grown.

This latest cancelation hurts just as bad as Daredevil‘s being that the show’s writers let it be known that Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk was supposed to be the Punisher’s primary villain in season three. That is exactly what fans have been waiting for since the two crossed paths in the second season of Daredevil. But Netflix said “Nah.”

Though there’s a real good possibility that the canceled shows will find new life in Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+, there is a clause in Marvel’s agreement with Netflix that shows canceled by the company can’t be taken anywhere else for a few years. So there’s that. Luckily The Punisher doesn’t fall under that umbrella but would Disney invest in a show where blood and violence is its calling card?

Guess we’ll have to wait to find out.

Photo: WENN.com