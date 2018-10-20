Sour Christmas: Netflix Cancels ‘Luke Cage’, Twitter Reacts

Harlem’s Hero for Hire just got curved. Today (Oct. 19), Netflix announced that Marvel’s Luke Cage will not be returning for a third season.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement per the Hollywood Reporter. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

That announcement comes a week after Marvel’s Iron Fist also got canceled. Marvel’s Daredevil premiered its third season today, leaving said series and Jessica Jones, which got picked up for a third season, and The Punisher as the remaining Marvel shows on Netflix.

Maybe we can get a Heroes for Hire (Luke Cage + Iron Fist) or Daughters of the Dragon (Misty Knight + Colleen Wing) over at Disney’s new streaming service?

Per THR, the cancelation was due to “creative differences and the inability to agree to terms for a third season.” Luke Cage’s showrunner was OG Hip-Hop scribe Cheo Hodari Coker.

Check out reactions to the cancelation in the gallery.

