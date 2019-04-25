Joe Biden Announces 2020 Presidential Bid, El Cheeto Reacts Like A Child

In the least surprising of news, today (April 25) ex-Vice President Joe Biden has officially announced he is running for President. Right on cue, the current, Russia-preferred POTUS took to Twitter to hurl insults like the big baby he is.

As for Brother Biden, he made the announcement to seek the Democratic nomination to challenge the Orange Overlord in 2020 this morning with a video.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” says Biden in the three and a half minute clip. “I believe history will look back on four years of this President and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time. But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

True.

As for El Cheeto, he had the nerve to question Biden’s intelligence (projection, much?) and called him Sleepy Joe.

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

You can’t make this stuff up. Peep Biden’s announcement below.