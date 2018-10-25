Joe Biden, Robert De Niro Targeted In Mail Bomb Attempts

In the recent rash of alleged mail bombs sent to the homes of Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, the New York offices of CNN and other places has the nation on high alert. It is now being reported that Joe Biden and Robert De Niro also received similar packages.

TMZ reports:

Robert De Niro is the latest target of an individual or individuals who want to maim or kill critics of Donald Trump … because authorities say an apparent bomb was sent to a restaurant he owns.

Law enforcement sources confirm to TMZ … a package was sent to De Niro’s NY restaurant, Tribeca Grill, and it was discovered at around 4 AM Thursday. We’re told a security guard discovered the device while sorting through mail in the mailroom on the seventh floor of the building and reported it.

In an update, the outlet added that the former Vice President also had a package addressed to him that came through a Delaware mail sorting facility. This adds to the Obamas, Rep. Maxine Waters, and former AG Eric Holder all having the same packages addressed to them. Authorities are investigating these suspicious packages fervently.

Scary times.

