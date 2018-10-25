CLOSE
Home > News

Joe Biden, Robert De Niro Targeted In Mail Bomb Attempts

The former Vice President and the celebrated actor join a growing list of potential victims of a harrowing number of alleged mail bombs.

Leave a comment
President Obama Awards Presidential Medals of Freedom

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

In the recent rash of alleged mail bombs sent to the homes of Barack and Michelle Obama,  Bill and Hillary Clinton, the New York offices of CNN and other places has the nation on high alert. It is now being reported that Joe Biden and Robert De Niro also received similar packages.

TMZ reports:

Robert De Niro is the latest target of an individual or individuals who want to maim or kill critics of Donald Trump … because authorities say an apparent bomb was sent to a restaurant he owns.

Law enforcement sources confirm to TMZ … a package was sent to De Niro’s NY restaurant, Tribeca Grill, and it was discovered at around 4 AM Thursday. We’re told a security guard discovered the device while sorting through mail in the mailroom on the seventh floor of the building and reported it.

In an update, the outlet added that the former Vice President also had a package addressed to him that came through a Delaware mail sorting facility. This adds to the Obamas, Rep. Maxine Waters, and former AG Eric Holder all having the same packages addressed to them. Authorities are investigating these suspicious packages fervently.

Scary times.

Photo: Getty

Joe Biden , newsletter , robert De niro

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Ciara “Dose,” Hell Rell & B. Lansky ft. C-Nova “Money Makers” & More | Daily Visuals 10.24.18
10.25.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close