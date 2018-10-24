Explosive Device Found In Mail Sent To Barack Obama’s Office

Barack Obama was the intended recipient of an explosive device that was fortunately intercepted. A similar device was also sent to the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Reports the New York Times:

Two explosive devices were found in mail sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Secret Service said Wednesday.

The devices were similar to one found on Monday at the home of the billionaire philanthropist George Soros, two law enforcement officials said.

In a statement, the Secret Service said it “has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees,” who were identified as Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Obama.

The device addressed to Mrs. Clinton in Westchester County was found late on Tuesday by a Secret Service employee who screens mail for her , the statement said. The package addressed to Mr. Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, D.C. early on Wednesday.

Both packages were intercepted by the Secret Service before they got to their destinations and are reportedly now en route to an FBI lab for analysis.

Protect Barack Obama at all costs. Hillary, too.

Photo: Getty