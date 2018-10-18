Barack Obama Runs Down A List of Why People Don’t Vote & Debunks Each Excuse

We’re a few weeks ago from the most important midterm elections in the history of the United States of America (no, that’s not an exaggeration) and if you’re a fan of things like medicare, medicaid, and social security, then getting out and voting for the people who will uphold your entitlement programs is extremely important.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama knows this all too well and is doing what he can to convince non-voters to come out and make a difference. Running down a list of excuses that people tend to use to forgo their voting rights, the coolest President to ever wear the mantle of Commander-In-Chief explains why your justifications for not taking to the polls don’t pan out in the grand scheme of things.

“I don’t care about politics,” is the first and most commonly used excuse that 44 checks off his list. “Look, I don’t care about Pokemon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t keep on coming back. That’s actually what people in power are betting on. That you’ll check out. That you won’t vote and when you opt out that’s what allows other people to essentially fill that void… So if you really want to throw a wrench in their plans throw them out. Vote in somebody better.”

His breakdown of the next six most commonly used excuses for not voting only make more sense. Hopefully the last real American President we’ve had will be able to get through to enough hardheaded people that we’ll be able to get actual concerned American citizens into office and not crooked wannabe politicians who have a Trumpian agenda.

Check out President Barack Obama’s PSA below and get out an vote come November 6th. The future of America depends on it.