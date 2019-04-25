Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Teams Up With Toyota For HBCU Bus Tour

Since 2007, the Shawn Carter Foundation has been leading a charge to expose potential college students to the world of historically Black colleges and universities, also known as HBCUs, via a bus tour. This year’s tour campaign finds Jay-Z and mother Gloria Carter’s foundation teaming up Toyota with a stop at Washington, D.C.’s Howard University happening today (April 25).

The seven-day tour will take a select number of students from the New York Metropolitan region and give them insight into the life of a student at an HBCU. The group will meet with former students like themselves who received assistance from the foundation to attend school, along with working with college admissions counselors along the way.

For D.C.’s stop of the 11-college tour, students will meet Ms. Carter, WKYS radio personality DJ Angie Ang, who attended Howard, and Carmin Wong, a graduate student at the University of New Orleans and a former SCF HBCU tour bus attendee.

Learn more about The Shawn Carter Foundation here.

—

Photo: Getty