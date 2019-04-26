Aw Sh*t Now! Queen Latifah Readying New Music

Are you ready? Queen Latifah is expected to drop some new music soon.

While out and about in NYC this week, the rap and film icon let the cat out of the bag, revealing that she’s got some tunes on the way and she hopes to drop them this year. In a video posted by The Blast, Queen Latifah says she’s definitely putting out rap but will be getting into some jazz first and foremost.

Her last studio album, Persona, dropped in 2009 and obviously music has changed so much since then, so this is exciting. Click here to watch the queen keep it super coy and stay tuned.

Photo: WENN