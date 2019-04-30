Offset Reunites With His Dad After 23 Years

After being apart from each other for more than two decades, Offset and his dad reunited. Hopefully, this means new beginnings and a better relationship for the two of them.

Sharing a clip from the heartfelt moment, Offset told fans he loves his father.

“Dreams do come true, haven’t seen my father in 23 years,” he wrote. “And I still love him. The past is the past and the present is all we have to rely on. We not perfect in any shape or form. I love you pops!!! No matter what!!!!”

See them embrace below… it was beautiful.

Photo: Getty