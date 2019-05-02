CLOSE
HomeNews

Check Out The Leaked Image of The Supreme Air Jordan 14

These are.... interesting?

Leave a comment
Air Jordan XIV

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

The long anticipated Supreme/Jordan XIV collaboration is about to hit the streets and if the leaked images are to be believed, these just might be the kind of bricks you’d expect Russel Westbrook to throw up from three-point range (no shots).

Featuring a gang of silver studs on the base along the white and black colorway, these XIV’s resemble this years “Candy Cane” release with black coloring replacing where the red was laced. With “Supreme” etched on the tongue and on the hangtag, sneakerheads are already saying the best part of the sneaker is in fact the hangtag.

Whether or not these garner enough hype to keep it from becoming the easiest Jordan/Supreme copp in history remains to be seen but we really don’t expect resell prices to be as hefty as previous collaborations.

Check out the sneak peak below and let us know if Supreme and Jordan dropped the ball on this one or whether you actually like the silver studded look.

Air Jordan , Supreme

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 items2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Taylor Swift’s Struggle Shimmy & Hominy Hip Thrusts At 2019 Billboard Music Awards Gets Ferociously Roasted #Mayochella
05.02.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close