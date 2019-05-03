Blueface “Stop Cappin,” Denaun “Incredible” & More | Daily Visuals 5.2.19

Regardless of success one of the worst things anyone in the music game can be labeled is a “one hit wonder” and now that “Thotiana” is officially a hood banger, Blueface is looking to continue to ride his winning wave with some new material he hope hits with similar impact as his aforementioned hit.

Today the Ca$h Money artist dropped a visual for his latest single “Stop Cappin” in which a hater tries to get the drop on him at his custodian gig only to get caught slipping. How long before Blueface gets an iced out mop piece?

Back in Detroit former D-12 member and Grammy winning producer/artist Denaun returns after a lengthy absence to quietly storm through the streets in his clip to “Incredible.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yowda featuring Rick Ross, Jay Critch, and more.

BLUEFACE – “STOP CAPPIN”

DENAUN – “INCREDIBLE”

YOWDA FT. RICK ROSS – “BRICK MAN REMIX”

YUNG BANS – “TIK TIK TIK”

JAY CRITCH – “DON’T @ ME”

22 GZ – “SHOOT EM UP”

YOUNG CHOP – “GIMME THAT”

TRAPBOY FREDDY – “WHERE I’M FROM”

MELAT – “AFTER ALL”

SOODY SOO – “187 FLOW”