Struggle Rapper Blueface Facing Years For Unregistered Handgun Charge

While Blueface might have one of the hottest singles out right now, he has bigger fish to fry at the moment. The “Thotiana” rapper is facing years in prison after he was caught possessing an unregistered handgun.

According to L.A. County D.A.’s office, the “Thotiana” rapper was just charged with possession of a fully-loaded, unregistered handgun from an arrest on February 1.

He was arrested after LAPD rolled up on a large group of people he was hanging out with, causing everyone to scatter. Multiple people tried ditching their guns, but Blueface and two other men, were arrested.

The charge is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 3-years in prison. It also comes on the heels of another charge the rapper was given for a different possession of a firearm.

Back in November, Blueface was busted in Santa Clarita, CA for his alleged involvement in a robbery and vehicle-to-vehicle gunfight. He was in a car that crashed into the center divider on the freeway, and he was arrested on a $50,000 bond for assault with a deadly weapon.

As for his November arrest, the 22-year-old artist born Jonathan Porter is due back in court this week and faces up to a year in jail for the misdemeanor charge of possessing a legally registered handgun.

