All-White: Virgil Abloh’s Off-White™ Design Team Is Melanin Deficient

2019 has been a very interesting year regarding cultural inclusion within luxury fashion houses. In a very interesting turn it seems like Virgil Abloh is the only brown skin person at his company.
The Chicago native has a bit of explaining to do. As reported by Refinery 29 the esteemed designer shared photos from a recent Off-White™ staff event. The gathering was an overdue holiday party for the crew which took place in Italy. While the gesture of thanking his team for a strong fourth quarter performance was well received the lack of diversity in his crew was glaring.
In several flicks we can see wine flowing throughout the room as several White employees smile with what we assume to be gratitude to be with a winning squad. But surprisingly there is not one person of color in sight. Considering that his pricey wears are so highly sought after in urban communities the absence of any Black employees is concerning for many. Naturally the Internets called Virgil out.
According to their mission statement the brand name is said to be “the grey area between black and white as the color off-white” to the fashion world. Clearly it is leaning towards ivory side of the scale.
