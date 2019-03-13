Virgil Abloh Responds To Claims Of Style Thievery [Photos]

Plagiarism is rampant in the fashion world to the point it is accepted as a cost of doing business. Virgil Abloh is now being accused of jacking designs.

Page Six is reporting that the wunderkind is on the hot seat for allegedly copying a German based independent brand Corls for his newest Off-White™ men’s collection. @diet_prada, an Instagram account dedicated to calling style knock-offs, called out Abloh for what seems to be a direct lift of a yellow rain ensemble adorned by graffiti. The side by side photo comparison does show some similarity but @diet_prada’s caption detailed that the two respective company’s do have some history together.

“This time, the designs in question are a yellow graffitied ensemble from Cologne-based @colrsbaby by @punkzec , who showed his AW18 collection at @arisefashionweek in Lagos in April 2018, and a graphic from Manchester label @gramm . It could be a coincidence, but Virgil has been known to swipe designs from the fans he meets, some of who happen to be young creatives themselves. Interestingly enough, @punkzec met Virgil prior to one of his presentations in Paris in 2017. Think they talked design? •”.

While the Illinois native is known for keeping a low profile the accusation prompted a response from him. In a feature conducted with The New Yorker he denied the claims saying it was “basically the use of a yellow fabric with a pattern on it”. “Ring the alarm!” he sarcastically added.

Virgil thinks the Instagram account is “a great concept” but had choice words on how continually creating skepticism isn’t healthy for the spirit. “You can create more connective tissue around the idea that this is plagiarized. It’s better just to sit and point your finger. That’s what social media can be. All that space to comment breeds a tendency to fester, versus actually making something.”

You can see the post in question below.

