#BRUHNews: Virgil Abloh To Launch Jewelry Line Inspired By Office Supplies

Get ready for a thumb tack earring trend.

The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Black & White

Source: Gareth Cattermole/BFC / Getty

How big of a hypebeast are you? Big enough to camp out for high priced ornaments based on staples? Then Virgil Abloh has you covered.

The esteemed designer, who currently heads up Louis Vuitton, has revealed he is working on a new jewelry line. The twist is that he will be advancing common office supplies with precious stones and other adornments. Earlier this week he posted a box of paper clips that were branded with Virgil Abloh™.

He then further teased the collection with a photo of him wearing a paper clip necklace called “JACOB” that appears to be outfitted with diamonds.

“Jacob”

He detailed the launch in an interview with fashion industry trade publication WWD. He plans to debut the bling at his upcoming “Floral Shop” pop-up shop at Hôtel Costes in Paris alongside his newest Off-White™ collection. “I curated my favorite flowers, simple bouquets that can be bought, but I’m also previewing high jewelry that’s of my own name. It’s not associated to Off-White per se,” he explained. “Those will be on view for the first time. I’ve been developing those for three years.”

Abloh went on to detail the pieces a bit further. “It’s a necklace, there’s earrings, there’s an accessory. The idea is like high jewelry for all. It’s a crash — it’s a paper clip, but it’s also pavé diamonds made in a very specific way.”

In other Virgil news you can view first menswear collection with Louis Vuitton here.

Photo: Getty

