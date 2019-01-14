The Prices For Virgil Abloh’s First Louis Vuitton Collection Are Whoa [Photos]

Louis Vuitton’s first menswear collection via Virgil Abloh has been unveiled. If you are interested in copping be prepared to cash out; literally

As spotted on High Snobiety the price list has been released for LV’s Spring / Summer 2019 apparel and accessory items under the Abloh’s supervision. Staying true to the Italian brand’s luxury positioning the pieces do not come cheap. Include in the drop are branded luggage sets worth a luxury automobile and a hat going for a cool $1,000 dollars. Below is the blow by blow.

Bags & Trunks:

Male Courier 110 — $78,000

Clutch Box — $9,800

Wallet Trunk — $8,400

DJ Vanity Boite — $27,000

Trio Trunk — $13,600

Keepall 50B (Monogram Solar Ray) — $3,850

Keepall 50B (Black) — $4,600

Keepall 50B (Red) — $3,450

Mini Polochon (Monogram Solar Ray) — $1,880

Utility Front Bag (Monogram Solar Ray) — $2,140

Utility Side Bag (Monogram Solar Ray) — $2,010

Utility Side Bag (Powder White) — $3,100

Pochette A4 (Monogram Solar Ray) — $1,020

Pochette A4 (Powder White) — $1,340

Polochon (Powder White) — $8,900

Pochette Volga (Monogram Solar Ray) — $1,400

Pochette Volga — $1,940

Steamer PM — $4,750

Steamer PM (Monogram Solar Ray) — $3,850

Steamer MM (Monogram Solar Ray) — $4,100

Steamer PM (Powder White) — $4,600

Brazza Wallet — $915

Multiple Wallet — $755

Pocket Organizer — $600

Pochette Cles (Monogram Solar Ray) — $495

Soft Trunk (Monogram Solar Ray) — $3,550

Soft Trunk (Powder White) — $4,550

Mini Soft Trunk (Monogram Solar Ray) — $2,810

Belts & Harnesses:

LV Initiales 40mm (Monogram Solar Ray) — $635

LV Initiales 40mm (Black) — $715

Harness LV Initiales 40mm — $985

Signature Chains 35mm (Monogram Solar Ray) — $935

Dragonne Harness — $435

Other Accessories:

Solar Ray Bandana — $295

LV 3D Bandana — $295

Tie & Dye Fur Scarf — $5,900

Millionaires 1.1 — $845

Rainbow Stole — $875

Skepticals — $665

Rainbow Tie — $290

Oz Stole — $650

Leather Cap — $1,020

Tie & Dye Cap — $1,320

Gloves — $365

Tie & Dye Stole — $595

Key Chain — $515

Chain Links Necklace — $955

Friendship Bracelet — $435

Prism Charm — $665

Monogram Cufflinks Set — $555

Earrings Set — $515

Footwear:

High-top Sneaker — $1,600

Creeper Boot — $2,020

Mid-top Sneaker — $1,600

Low-top Sneaker — $1,200

Formal Derby — $1,200

Runner Sneaker — $1,020

Apparel:

Christopher (Mink Fur) — $23,700

Christopher — $5,000

The collection is currently on exhibit at his New York City pop up shop until January 17. You can view some more of the collection in the gallery.

Photos: Louis Vuitton