CLOSE
Home > Tech

Virgil Abloh, Oprah & More Featured In Apple’s New ‘Behind The Mac’ Ad

Apple kicked off the campaign earlier this year with in-depth videos highlighting Grimes and blind photographer Bruce Hall

Leave a comment
New Apple Behind The Mac Ad Campaign

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

The MacBook despite the rising popularity of Apple’s tablet the iPad is still a staple among today’s popular culture and to celebrate the importance of the device Apple unveiled its new “Behind The Mac” ad featuring celebrities and other famous creatives to hammer home that point.

Apple kicked off the campaign earlier this year with in-depth videos highlighting Grimes and blind photographer Bruce Hall and how the MacBook was influential for them on their creative journeys.

The new ad is a beautiful/powerful montage and highlights big names such as Oprah, Anna Wintour, Lena Waithe, Virgil Abloh, Serena Williams, KAWS, Paul McCartney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dave Grohl, legendary tea sipping muppet Kermit The Frog as well as children and up and coming creatives with their MacBooks right by their side.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning Brooklyn… #KAWS #apple

A post shared by @ kaws on

The MacBook’s time might be possibly winding down, but there is no denying its importance as it is still single-handedly behind helping bring to fruition some of history’s most iconic creative moments. You can watch Apple’s new ad celebrating the MacBook below.

Photo: Richard Bord / Getty

Anna Wintour , Apple , Kaws , Lena Waithe , macbook , Oprah Winfrey , serena williams , Virgil Abloh

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala
Truth Hurts: Don Lemon Hammers Home White Men As “Biggest Terror Threat” Quote
11.02.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close