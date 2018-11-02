Virgil Abloh, Oprah & More Featured In Apple’s New ‘Behind The Mac’ Ad

The MacBook despite the rising popularity of Apple’s tablet the iPad is still a staple among today’s popular culture and to celebrate the importance of the device Apple unveiled its new “Behind The Mac” ad featuring celebrities and other famous creatives to hammer home that point.

Apple kicked off the campaign earlier this year with in-depth videos highlighting Grimes and blind photographer Bruce Hall and how the MacBook was influential for them on their creative journeys.

The new ad is a beautiful/powerful montage and highlights big names such as Oprah, Anna Wintour, Lena Waithe, Virgil Abloh, Serena Williams, KAWS, Paul McCartney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dave Grohl, legendary tea sipping muppet Kermit The Frog as well as children and up and coming creatives with their MacBooks right by their side.

The MacBook’s time might be possibly winding down, but there is no denying its importance as it is still single-handedly behind helping bring to fruition some of history’s most iconic creative moments. You can watch Apple’s new ad celebrating the MacBook below.

—

Photo: Richard Bord / Getty