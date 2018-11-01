Oprah Campaigning for Stacey Abrams Is Giving Twitter Life, Meanwhile Mike Pence Gets Dragged For Filth

Stacey Abrams just may win. Oprah is currently in Georgia campaigning for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and she just may knock on your door.

Yeah, Oprah is literally knocking on people’s doors to make sure they vote.

Imagine Oprah shows up at your door and your house is dirty. https://t.co/bro4SyT7Pp — Naima Cochrane (@naima) November 1, 2018

Oprah also gave a rousing speech in support of Abrams this afternoon.

Oprah: "I'm here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated … for the right, for the equality at the polls. And I want you to know that their blood has seeped into my DNA and I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/mWMwTjIeok — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 1, 2018

It goes without saying that Twitter is hella excited about Oprah getting her politic on.

As for Mike Pence, the VP is getting dragged for filth after saying he’s a big deal, too. Yeah okay tough guy. Hold this L.

