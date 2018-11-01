Oprah Campaigning for Stacey Abrams Is Giving Twitter Life, Meanwhile Mike Pence Gets Dragged For Filth

Stacey Abrams just may win. Oprah is currently in Georgia campaigning for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, and she just may knock on your door.
Yeah, Oprah is literally knocking on people’s doors to make sure they vote.
Oprah also gave a rousing speech in support of Abrams this afternoon.
It goes without saying that Twitter is hella excited about Oprah getting her politic on.
As for Mike Pence, the VP is getting dragged for filth after saying he’s a big deal, too. Yeah okay tough guy. Hold this L.
Peep the reactions in the gallery.
