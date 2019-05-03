Remy Ma Could Face Jail Time If Found Guilty Of Mollywhopping Brittney Taylor

A punch in the face can have dire consequences for Remy Ma. The Bronx rapper and reality star’s prior history is coming back to bite her in the worst way possible.
TMZ is reporting that the accusations from Brittney Taylor could place Remy Ma back in the bing. Currently, the “Wake Me Up” rapper is under investigation for giving her Love & Hip Hop co-star a black eye. The celebrity gossip website has also received tips saying that the alleged punch she threw could be a violation of her parole.
In March 2008 she was convicted of assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion related to the shooting of her former associate Makeda Barnes-Joseph in the stomach. She served 6 years and was released in 2014. Since then she has navigated a successful comeback via music and television all the while being a parolee.
New York State’s Division of Parole is reportedly examining the incident. Earlier this week she plead not guilty where the judge ordered that Remy have no contact with Taylor and imposed an 8 PM curfew. The Boogie Down native has yet to formally comment on the allegations but her mentor and frequent collaborator Fat Joe made it clear he stands with her in a very supportive Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Family First PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE beware of the CLOUT CHASE is this Country truly ready for rehabilitation, are we truly FORGIVING. Do we really believe in SECOND CHANCES here we have a woman who did her time came home and has been a Model Citizen the only time she’s out her house is to work or in this case Donating her time with a FREE performance for CANCER RESEARCH. In a World that Continues to show Madness and Division in Families on T V here we see LOVE and Unity the woman’s been the most Flawless Parolee EVER never has had a Curfew Violation has been Drug tested time and time again not once has Violated. The question i ask is are we truly ready for Second Chances there were maybe thirty to forty Cops at the Cancer Charity Event not one saw ANY altercation in a world of everything is on CAMERA there’s no footage of any incident hmmmmmmmmmmm PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE beware of the CLOUT CHASE my sister will be just fine THIS TOO SHALL PASS God is Great @remyma @papoosepapoose i love you and i will be by your side 4 life
Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com