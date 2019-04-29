Probation Drip: Remy Ma Seen Rocking Ankle Monitor After Assault Allegations [Photos]

Apparently the criminal justice system is taking Brittney F. Taylor’s claims that Remy Ma gave her the beats seriously. The Terror Squad rapper is now being tracked.

As spotted on Bossip the “All The Way Up” MC is now sporting an ankle monitor after her Love and Hip Hop co-star accused her of punching her in the eye. According to the pink haired entertainer, Remy approached her at the Irving Plaza concert venue in Manhattan last week. The beef apparently stems from some comments Taylor made about Rem’s stepdaughter Dejanae.

Brittney says that she protected Dej from an abusive man while down in Miami. “What happened with me and Dej in Miami is I saved her—I saved her life, and [Remy] got aggressive. She was like, ‘That’s not what I heard,’ and she punched me in the face” she explained to The Daily News.

Reminisce has yet to acknowledge the claims but it seems that the story has landed on the radar of her probation officer. This situation could pose some serious implications if she is charged and convicted. In 2008 she was convicted of assault and illegal weapon possession for shooting her friend over $3,000 dollars. She served six years in Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in Bedford Hills, New York. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com