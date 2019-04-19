NYPD Investigating If Remy Ma Blessed #LHHNY Castmate With The Fade

Remy Ma is reportedly under investigation for assault. Word is that the Bronx rapper allegedly put hands on her fellow Love & Hip Hop: New York castmate Brittney Taylor at a benefit concert in NYC.

According to the New York Daily News, it all went down at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza on Tuesday night (April 16).

Reportedly, Remy socked Brittney in the right eye, giving her a slight shiner. We know this because Brittney told the police this is what happened. She also went online to talk it out.

“So, here am I on my way to a very important meeting and it’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night. I didn’t wanna bring it to social media because Its pretty embarrassing and not a good look tbh. I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work. My Question is @remyma why did you really do this?,” wrote Brittney on Instagram.

Hey, if you ain’t bout that life, you ain’t bout that life.

So far Remy Ma has not been charged, but Brittney has retained a lawyer.

This is as good a time to remind you that Remy served six years in prison for shooting her own friend. However, considering she just had a kid and that her and hubby Papoose are relationship goals, this surely ain’t the type of drama she’s looking for. The struggle is that Remy Ma is reportedly still on parole.

