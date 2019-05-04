50 Cent Claims Teairra Mari Lied About Grandfather’s Funeral To Avoid Paying Owed Monies

The ongoing beef between 50 Cent and Teairra Mari has taken vicious turns with the two swiping at one another on social media. Now, the G-Unit mogul is claiming that Mari lied about her grandfather’s funeral to avoid paying back the owed legal fees from the court battle.

The Blast writes:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, 50 Cent is accusing Marí of constantly trying to avoid paying him, and he wants an additional $25,000 for the anguish of having to chase the reality star down.

Marí failed to appear at a financial examination last month, after she had been ordered to appear over owing 50 Cent $30,000 in attorney fees. She was hit with the judgment after the rapper prevailed in her revenge porn lawsuit.

In his newly filed documents, 50 says Marí deliberately failed to appear and says she has made “blatant efforts” to avoid paying him. He accuses the reality star of publicly mocking the court’s authority and using the judgment to generate publicity for herself, and has been “celebrating her flouting of the Court’s judgment.”

“Fofty” also points to a t-shirt Marí is selling with the phrase “FXCK THE LAW” and even one that says “I Ain’t Got It.”

Mari should know a little something about the pettiness of Young Fofty.

