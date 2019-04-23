Teairra Mari Hit With Arrest Warrant After Not Paying Back 50 Cent

If anyone thought the beef between Teairra Mari and 50 Cent was mellowing out, think again. An arrest warrant has been issued for Mari after she failed to pay back the court-ordered legal fees to Fif after the mogul triumphed over her in a revenge porn case.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a hearing was held today where Mari had been ordered to appear but instead, she was a no-show. The Los Angeles judge then issued a bench warrant in the amount of $5,000.

The warrant will have Mari arrested if she comes into contact with law enforcement.

50 Cent got the hearing set by the court to examine Mari’s finances as he is taking steps to collect on the $30,000 she owes him in attorney fees.

As The Blast first reported, 50 Cent was awarded $30,000 from Mari after a judge ordered the reality star to pay the rapper after he prevailed in her revenge porn lawsuit.

A video clip of Mari performing a sex act and a photo image of ejaculate on her face made the Internet rounds with 50 Cent posting the image on his Instagram page with his infamous #GetTheStrap hashtag. Mari alleged that the ex and 50 conspired to embarrass her by sharing the private images.

