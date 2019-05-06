Diana Ross Feels “Violated” After TSA Inspection At New Orleans Airport

I love New Orleans it was an incredible night at the jazz fest pic.twitter.com/hCvIUo4FZ8 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Going through security at the airport is always be a bit much, but did TSA take things too far this weekend while inspecting Diana Ross. The living legend took to Twitter on Sunday, May 5 and said she feels “violated.”

“OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like sh*t,” she began. Let me be clear , Not the [people] or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top!! Makes me want to cry!!!”

Ms. Ross says it’s been hard for her to see the good in what happened. “It’s not what was done but how. I am feeling violated — I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me [it’s] her job) WOW!! Really mixed emotions. I always like to see the good things, but not feeling good right now,” she wrote.

Meanwhile in a statement posted by PEOPLE, a TSA spokesperson says that although it appears the agent correctly “followed all protocols,” they plan to continue investigating.

“TSA is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy. TSA is aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport this morning,” the statement read, according to PEOPLE. “Initial review of CCTV indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross’s screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA leadership will continue to investigate the matter further. We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns.”

Ms. Ross was in NOLA performing for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival this weekend. Stay tuned.

Photo: Getty