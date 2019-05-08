Is Jhené Aiko Calling Out Big Sean on Her “Triggered Freestyle”? [Listen]

While we continue to wait for Big Sean to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s subliminal shots on 2017’s “The Heart Part 4,” another music peer of his has decided to let off a shot or two without actually naming names. But best believe he didn’t see this one coming.

The Detroit rapper’s ex-wifey Jhené Aiko recently dropped a “Triggered” freestyle in which she sounds like she has a bone to pick with a specific somebody who she feels did her wrong.

While she didn’t specifically name anyone throughout the song she let her intentions be known from the get when she started off with “Go figure, you were the trigger/you brought me to and obstructed view, when you knew the picture was bigger/Who am I kiddin? Knew from the beginning/you’d ruin everything, you do it every time/you are my enemy, you are no friend of mine/muh-f*cka…”

Well, we mean that could be intended for just about anybody but being that she and Big Sean had a very public relationship and then all of a sudden didn’t without ever talking about the breakup, we figure it’s directed towards him. We could be wrong though.

Check out Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered” freestyle below and let us know if you think this is intended for a special someone or if it’s just a song for music’s sake.