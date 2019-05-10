DJ Snake ft. Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes & Gucci Mane “Enzo,” Pvrx ft. Dave East “Is U Down” & More | Daily Visuals 5.9.19

DJ’s know that when it comes to dropping new exclusive cuts that fans love big collaborations with some of their favorite artists and DJ Snake does just that with his latest joint.

Linking up the likes of Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes and Gucci Mane for the black-and-white visual to “Enzo,” DJ Snake and company keep things simple with a sound stage decorated with foreign automobiles and exotic women.

PVRX meanwhile looks to be the next big star coming out the north in Toronto and links up with Dave East to help him get there in the relationship themed clip to “Is U Down.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blac Youngsta, Eric Bellinger, and more.

DJ SNAKE FT. OFFSET, 21 SAVAGE, SHECK WES & GUCCI MANE – “ENZO”

PVRX FT. DAVE EAST – “IS U DOWN”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “CUT UP”

HURRICANE PARTY – “PAMPLEMOUSSE”

LUU BREEZE FT. 416 BLOCK BOYZ – “SCOUTS HONOR”

ERIC BELLINGER – “APPLE BERRY NANA”

VALEE – “YOU & ME BOTH”

LIL DONALD – “PETTY EX”