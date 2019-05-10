9 Trey Member Pleads Guilty To Licking Off Shots At Barclays Center

A member of the 9 Trey Bloods who were once affiliated, and indicted, with rapper Tekashi69 has pleaded guilty to firing a gun inside the Barclays Center. It all went down last April during a confrontation with Casanova.

According to the New York Daily News, Fuguan “Fu Banga” Lovick let off a single shot in the hallway during the Adrien Broner v. Jessie Vargas fight on April 21, 2018.

“Today, Fuguan Lovick admitted to a brazen and dangerous act of violence. While inside the Barclays Center with Tekashi69 and other Nine Trey gang members, Lovick fired a gun to intimidate rival gang members,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman per the NY Daily News on Thursday (May 9).

At the time, Tekashi was beefing with Casanova. For many, this was the first clue that Tekashi wasn’t wrapped too tight considering while he is a troll, it is generally known that Casanova is really ’bout that life.

Lovick took a plea deal and is looking at an 8-year sentence. While most of the defendants in the case against the 9 Trey Bloods are taking plea deals, Tekashi may take the stand against the one or two who plan to go to trial.

Photo: Getty