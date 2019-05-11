Shocker: Kodak Black To Pay For Funeral Of Colorado School Shooting Hero Kendrick Castillo

Kodak Black is either deeper than most thought, or he truly does have a heart of gold. It’s been reported that the Florida rapper has extended an offer to pay for the funeral services of STEM School Highland Ranch student Kendrick Castillo, who was killed attempting to save his classmates.

The Blast reports:

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, sent a message, on behalf of the hip-hop star, to Castillo’s parents that read, “First let me tell you words cannot describe my sorrow for your situation. You raised an amazing young man that did an amazing thing. I know that those words cannot provide as much comfort as you and your wife deserve.”

The message continued, “I have a client that wished me to reach out and extend an offer for him to pay for any and all funeral expenses, as well as establish a scholarship in his name. Your son truly represents the inherent good in people. Again, I am sorry for your loss.”

We’re told along with the funeral, Kodak would like to set aside $10,000 for an annual scholarship in Castillo’s name that will be used to fund “a student going to college wanting to study in the science and engineering areas.”

For now, the family of Castillo has declined the offer for unknown reasons.

Photo: Getty