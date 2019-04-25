Thirsty D.C. Cops Raid Krust King Kodak Black’s Tour Bus, Come Up Dry

Kodak Black has become a magnet for the struggle ever since he was arrested at the U.S. border after his GPS system had him riding dirty towards our neighbors to the north. Now that the cat’s out the bag, cops looking to score an easy notch on their belts in Washington, D.C. came up empty after raiding the Florida rapper’s tour bus.

The Blast reports:

Sources very close to the rapper tell The Blast the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia are currently on scene at The Anthem, where Kodak had a performance scheduled for Wednesday evening.

We’re told D.C. police may have also been assisting other authorities.

We’re told during the concert, authorities went aboard his group of buses and searched the vehicles. Our source says weapons were found on at least one bus and multiple entourage members have been cuffed and taken away.

However, our source stresses that Kodak was not involved and the weapons are not his. The rapper was on stage when the search went down.

The outlet adds that while it isn’t known why cops raided Kodak’s bus and the following entourage, it was noted that an anonymous tip may have been the impetus.

Yeah, right. It’s clear as day cops were hoping to get a high-profile bust. Now, Kodak’s team is going to be on high alert from this point forward on the “Dying To Live” tour.

