Walking Dunce Cap Kodak Black Had No Idea He Crossed The Border, GPS Did Him Dirty

Kodak Black seems to be a magnet for the struggle, this after he and some pals were arrested for riding dirty while crossing the U.S. border into Canada. According to reports, the Florida rapper wasn’t aware that his route from Detroit to Boston would take he and his squad through the country of our neighbors to the north.

As we told you, the rapper set out Wednesday to drive himself from Detroit to Boston, punched the destination into his GPS, and it put him on the most direct route … through Canada, NY and onto Massachusetts. The problem for KB, we’re told, is he had no idea he was leaving the good ole U.S of A.

We’re told he didn’t realize until he was asked to present a passport, and at that point, there was no turning back … so they stayed on the route. TMZ broke the story … Kodak and co. got arrested when they tried to get back on U.S. soil at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge into NY’s Niagara County.

Cops say they found a Glock 9mm pistol and weed in the Cadillac Escalade the rapper was driving. A Porsche traveling with Kodak’s team was also popped for 2 loaded handguns and a third in the trunk … plus more weed.

Kodak has since posted bond and he’s continuing his cross-country trek with an upcoming show in Philly.

