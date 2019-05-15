Uzo Aduba Will Portray Shirley Chisholm In ‘Mrs. America’ FX Limited Series

Shirley Chisholm made history as the first Black woman to elected to Congress in 1968 and the first to Black major party candidate to run for President of the United States four years later. The pioneering politician will be portrayed by critically acclaimed, award-winning actress Uzo Aduba in a limited series on FX called Mrs. America.

The drama will premiere in 2020 and stars Cate Blanchett, who portrays a conservative named Phyllis Schlafly. The 9-episode series will cover the quest to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which faced conservative backlash.

The story will be told from the perspective of dynamic women of that era including Chisholm and feminists like Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus.

Other actors on board include Rose Byrne (Steinem), Tracey Ullman (Freidan), Sarah Paulson, James Marsden, and more.

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, though? Here for it.

Also worth noting, Viola Davis will be portraying Chisholm in an upcoming feature film.

—

Photo: Getty